HALF-FARES FOR HAYMARKET OMNIRIDE EXPRESS START FEB. 19

Posted 02/11/2019

Starting Tuesday, February 19, half-fares will be charged for Haymarket-Rosslyn/Ballston OmniRide Express buses. The cost for a one-way trip will be $3.45 SmarTrip or $4.60 cash.

The half-fares are being funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to mitigate congestion along I-66 during the Express Lanes Construction project.